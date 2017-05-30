Greene Valley Developmental Center cl...

Greene Valley Developmental Center closes Read Story Melissa Erickson

Saturday May 27

Greene Valley Developmental Center in Greeneville is now officially closed after the final two people living at the center transitioned to new homes Friday. The institution opened in 1960 as Greene Valley Hospital and School.

Chicago, IL

