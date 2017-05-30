Greene Valley Developmental Center closes Read Story Melissa Erickson
Greene Valley Developmental Center in Greeneville is now officially closed after the final two people living at the center transitioned to new homes Friday. The institution opened in 1960 as Greene Valley Hospital and School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|Wed
|Lottery Traitors
|115
|Same-sex couples sue over Tennessee 'natural me...
|May 30
|Carlos
|8
|10NEWS EXTRA: Is racism against Hispanics growi... (Nov '07)
|May 30
|UFumbDuck
|1,579
|Mae Beavers for Governor?
|May 29
|commenters
|1
|Hispanic pastor assures immigrants, 'You don't ...
|May 28
|AreUBrainDead
|2
|gary whittenburg paid snitch
|May 27
|CONCERNED
|1
|Tennessee is an inferior state, Alabama means t... (Sep '16)
|May 21
|just sayin
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC