Graduation Brawl Breaks Out At Arlington High School In Tennessee,...
Fists were flying during a graduation brawl at Arlington High School in Tennessee on Tuesday evening. Two women got into a fight over the saving of seats as seniors from the Arlington Community Schools walked into the Bellevue Baptist Church to accept their diplomas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex...
|Tue
|Just Saying
|11
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Tue
|IONU
|8,705
|Nsa fun in Pegion Forge Cougar hotwife 4 BBC TH...
|May 11
|Wilheflyhigh
|1
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|May 11
|Limpball Viagra
|114
|Judge Ellis of Crockett child pornography
|May 10
|For the win
|1
|Brownsville D.A. Scott caught having sex with m...
|May 10
|Brown town
|2
|10NEWS EXTRA: Is racism against Hispanics growi... (Nov '07)
|May 9
|Hissy honker
|1,573
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC