Governor to Sign Tennessee Reconnect Act Wednesday in Morristown, Smyrna and Memphis
Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam will make history on Wednesday as he signs the Tennessee Reconnect Act, making Tennessee the first state in the nation to offer all citizens - both high school graduates and adults - the chance to earn a postsecondary degree or certificate free of tuition and fees and at no cost to taxpayers. Building off the pioneering Tennessee Promise program, the Tennessee Reconnect Act establishes a last-dollar scholarship for adults to attend a community college tuition-free.
