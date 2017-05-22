GOP lawmakers fear violence as the le...

GOP lawmakers fear violence as the left gets more hostile and dangerous

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Right Wing News

It's getting ever more violent out there for Republicans. Many of them are beginning to fear for their lives and that's exactly what the left wants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tennessee is an inferior state, Alabama means t... (Sep '16) Sun just sayin 4
Help! Debating a move from CT to TN Sat HillMatt 4
News Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex... May 16 Just Saying 11
Election Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10) May 16 IONU 8,705
Nsa fun in Pegion Forge Cougar hotwife 4 BBC TH... May 11 Wilheflyhigh 1
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) May 11 Limpball Viagra 114
Judge Ellis of Crockett child pornography May 10 For the win 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,813 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC