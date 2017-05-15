Gillespie blasts opponents over labor...

Gillespie blasts opponents over labor laws

Republican gubernatorial hopeful Ed Gillespie is blasting Democratic rivals over labor laws with the help of two neighboring GOP governors. Gillespie hosted a conference call for reporters Monday with Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin to praise Virginia's longstanding prohibition on mandatory union fees and dues.

