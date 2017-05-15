Gillespie blasts opponents over labor laws
Republican gubernatorial hopeful Ed Gillespie is blasting Democratic rivals over labor laws with the help of two neighboring GOP governors. Gillespie hosted a conference call for reporters Monday with Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin to praise Virginia's longstanding prohibition on mandatory union fees and dues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex...
|May 12
|Squdley
|7
|Nsa fun in Pegion Forge Cougar hotwife 4 BBC TH...
|May 11
|Wilheflyhigh
|1
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|May 11
|Limpball Viagra
|114
|Judge Ellis of Crockett child pornography
|May 10
|For the win
|1
|Brownsville D.A. Scott caught having sex with m...
|May 10
|Brown town
|2
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|May 9
|Fenchek
|8,703
|10NEWS EXTRA: Is racism against Hispanics growi... (Nov '07)
|May 9
|Hissy honker
|1,573
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC