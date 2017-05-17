Free Speech Bill Signed into Law in Tennessee
The state of Tennessee passed a bill into law last week that helps protect the freedom of speech. The following is from the Foundation of Individual Rights in Education : Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam signed into law Senate Bill 723 , the Campus Free Speech Protection Act, a comprehensive law providing some of the country's strongest protections for student and faculty speech on public college campuses.
