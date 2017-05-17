Free Speech Bill Signed into Law in T...

Free Speech Bill Signed into Law in Tennessee

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Accuracy In Academia

The state of Tennessee passed a bill into law last week that helps protect the freedom of speech. The following is from the Foundation of Individual Rights in Education : Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam signed into law Senate Bill 723 , the Campus Free Speech Protection Act, a comprehensive law providing some of the country's strongest protections for student and faculty speech on public college campuses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Accuracy In Academia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex... 23 hr Just Saying 11
Election Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10) 23 hr IONU 8,705
Nsa fun in Pegion Forge Cougar hotwife 4 BBC TH... May 11 Wilheflyhigh 1
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) May 11 Limpball Viagra 114
Judge Ellis of Crockett child pornography May 10 For the win 1
Brownsville D.A. Scott caught having sex with m... May 10 Brown town 2
News 10NEWS EXTRA: Is racism against Hispanics growi... (Nov '07) May 9 Hissy honker 1,573
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,117 • Total comments across all topics: 281,090,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC