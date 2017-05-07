Fort Campbell Lifeliner Child to represent Tennessee at American Spirit Awards
Art, video games, and friends are what helped Rebecca Armstrong, a senior at Northeast High School, Clarksville, Tennessee, get through her father's absence during deployments. Spc. Jimmy Armstrong, Rebecca's father, and a motor transport operator with 101st Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade "Lifeliners", 101st Abn.
