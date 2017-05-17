Fishing teams from Williamson County schools impressive in state championship tourney

Two teams from schools in Williamson County finished in the Top 10 of the Tennessee BASS Nation High School State Championship held over the weekend on Tims Ford Lake in Winchester. Thomas Sanders and Caston Hensel of Summit High School paired up to take seventh in the field of 124 teams from 22 Tennessee high schools, and Harry James and Trip Costello of Franklin High followed in eighth place .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.