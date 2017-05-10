Education 17 mins ago 9:02 a.m.Tuition-free community college to become the norm in Tennessee
Tennessee will become the first state in the nation to offer tuition-free community college to nearly every resident without a degree. State lawmakers on Wednesday gave final approval for Gov. Bill Haslam's landmark plan, which would allow any adult resident of Tennessee without a college degree to get one at a community college without paying tuition.
Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
