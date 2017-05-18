Eastbound I-40 at Tennessee line closed due to tanker spill
A tanker truck has overturned and spilled its load of tar on Interstate 40 near the Tennessee line, leading transportation officials in North Carolina to close the eastbound lanes. According to a news release from the N.C. Department of Transportation, the truck was 95 percent full of tar, and spilled its contents on Friday.
