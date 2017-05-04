East Tennessee officers to honor Kenny Moats on bike tour Read Story Madison Wade
Every year, thousands of people gather in Washington, D.C. for the Police Unity Tour, a 300-plus mile bike ride to honor officers across the country who have fallen in the line of duty. A group of officers from East Tennessee have joined forces to ride together in May to honor Kenny Moats, the Maryville police officer whose end of watch was August 25, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|14 hr
|Homie
|8
|5 things in the Tennessee General Assembly
|Thu
|Waynes Nude Cheeks
|3
|Best and Weak Presidents since world war 2
|Apr 30
|Poll Taker
|1
|Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne...
|Apr 29
|ElDiablo
|9
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Apr 29
|Darwin
|1
|Kelly Utsman Hammond Admits Cheating
|Apr 28
|Truth
|1
|Kelly Utsman Hammond Admits Framing
|Apr 28
|Truth
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC