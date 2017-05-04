Divisions in House GOP cause delay fo...

Divisions in House GOP cause delay for Tennessee budget bill

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

House Speaker Beth Harwell, R-Nashville, center, speaks with representatives and staff on the House floor in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, May 4, 2017. The chamber delayed a vote on the state's annual spending plan amid deep disagreements between Republicans over spending priorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Lidy walks the streets again... 13 hr MagnusDeNoir 6
News 5 things in the Tennessee General Assembly Thu Waynes Nude Cheeks 3
Best and Weak Presidents since world war 2 Apr 30 Poll Taker 1
News Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne... Apr 29 ElDiablo 9
Why are you Tennesseans so short in height? Apr 29 Darwin 1
Kelly Utsman Hammond Admits Cheating Apr 28 Truth 1
Kelly Utsman Hammond Admits Framing Apr 28 Truth 4
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,516 • Total comments across all topics: 280,797,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC