Dems pin gubernatorial hopes on former mayor, possibly House leader

While Tennessee has not had a Democrat in the governor's office since 2011 when Phil Bredesen left office, another Nashville mayor wants to run, but he may be joined by a top Democrat already at the state capitol. Both Karl Dean, who is only announced major Democratic candidate, and House Democratic leader Craig Fitzhugh, who is "leaning toward it," spoke at the Tennessee Democratic Party's annual fundraising dinner last Friday evening in Nashville.

