Dems pin gubernatorial hopes on former mayor, possibly House leader
While Tennessee has not had a Democrat in the governor's office since 2011 when Phil Bredesen left office, another Nashville mayor wants to run, but he may be joined by a top Democrat already at the state capitol. Both Karl Dean, who is only announced major Democratic candidate, and House Democratic leader Craig Fitzhugh, who is "leaning toward it," spoke at the Tennessee Democratic Party's annual fundraising dinner last Friday evening in Nashville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tennessee is an inferior state, Alabama means t... (Sep '16)
|Sun
|just sayin
|4
|Help! Debating a move from CT to TN
|May 20
|HillMatt
|4
|Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex...
|May 16
|Just Saying
|11
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|May 16
|IONU
|8,705
|Nsa fun in Pegion Forge Cougar hotwife 4 BBC TH...
|May 11
|Wilheflyhigh
|1
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|May 11
|Limpball Viagra
|114
|Judge Ellis of Crockett child pornography
|May 10
|For the win
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC