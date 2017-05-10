Delaware DOT bans X-Lite terminals ci...

Delaware DOT bans X-Lite terminals citing crashes in Tennessee

News Channel 11 has learned that on May 1, the State of Delaware's Department of Transportation removed the X-Lite guardrail end terminal from its approved products list. The state's chief engineer said he based the decision on information from the chief engineer at the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

