Crumbling roads and bridges bring higher taxes and fees
Officials look over the scene at Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass, Calif., where part of the freeway collapsed due to heavy rain. A state $5 billion annual plan raises fuel taxes and vehicle fees to pay for repairs to state and local roads, while also providing money for public transit and biking and walking trails.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|12 hr
|BaxterV
|9
|5 things in the Tennessee General Assembly
|May 4
|Waynes Nude Cheeks
|3
|Best and Weak Presidents since world war 2
|Apr 30
|Poll Taker
|1
|Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne...
|Apr 29
|ElDiablo
|9
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Apr 29
|Darwin
|1
|Kelly Utsman Hammond Admits Cheating
|Apr 28
|Truth
|1
|Kelly Utsman Hammond Admits Framing
|Apr 28
|Truth
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC