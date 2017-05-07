Comprehensive Wellness Pharmacy now A...

Comprehensive Wellness Pharmacy now Accepting TennCare

Read more: Clarksville Online

Comprehensive Wellness Pharmacy, a local pharmacy located at 495 Dunlop Lane, is pleased to announce that they are now accepting TennCare. TennCare is the state of Tennessee's Medicaid program that provides health care for approximately 1.5 million Tennesseans.

