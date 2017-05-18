Brawl erupts between parents at Tenn. high school graduation
As graduating high school seniors in Tennessee prepared to walk across the stage, parents were pummeling each other in the audience. The fist fight, caught on cell phone cameras, happened Tuesday night at Bellevue Baptist Church for Arlington High School, WMC reported .
