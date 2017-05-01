BlueCross Foundation Grant Puts Lifesaving Overdose-Reversal Drug in Hands of Law Enforcement
The supplies were made possible through a $250,000 grant from the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Health Foundation. The funding puts 2,400 doses of naloxone nasal spray in the hands of police officers, to be used as needed to combat the effects of opioid overdose.
