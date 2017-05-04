Big Payback raises $117K for Wilson County nonprofitsWilson County...

Big Payback raises $117K for Wilson C...

Wilson County nonprofits raised more than $117,000 during the fourth annual Big Payback, a 24-hour online giving challenge. The online fundraiser, which took place from Wednesday at midnight until Thursday at midnight, brought 28 Wilson County nonprofits $117,692.

