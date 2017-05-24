Aries Clean Energy Project Awarded State's Highest Environmental Stewardship Recognition
Now in its 31st year, the awards annually showcase exceptional voluntary actions that improve or protect the environment. Governor Bill Haslam and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner jointly announced the award in the energy and renewable resources category after a panel of 22 independent professionals representing conservation, environmental, agricultural and academic professionals judged nearly 90 entries from across the state.
