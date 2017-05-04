Apply NOW For TDEC "Food Waste" Grants
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced today the availability of grant funding for food waste diversion. The Division of Solid Waste Management will be accepting grant applications for organics management through "Food waste is a major contributor to landfill gas emissions and takes up the limited space available in landfills," said TDEC Commissioner Bob Martineau.
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|11 hr
|MagnusDeNoir
|10
|5 things in the Tennessee General Assembly
|May 4
|Waynes Nude Cheeks
|3
|Best and Weak Presidents since world war 2
|Apr 30
|Poll Taker
|1
|Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne...
|Apr 29
|ElDiablo
|9
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Apr 29
|Darwin
|1
|Kelly Utsman Hammond Admits Cheating
|Apr 28
|Truth
|1
|Kelly Utsman Hammond Admits Framing
|Apr 28
|Truth
|4
