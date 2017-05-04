Apply NOW For TDEC "Food Waste" Grants

Apply NOW For TDEC "Food Waste" Grants

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced today the availability of grant funding for food waste diversion. The Division of Solid Waste Management will be accepting grant applications for organics management through "Food waste is a major contributor to landfill gas emissions and takes up the limited space available in landfills," said TDEC Commissioner Bob Martineau.

