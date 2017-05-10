Alexander Says Tennessee Has Opportunity To Decide Whether Wind Turbines Are Acceptable
Lamar Alexander on Thursday said Governor Haslam's signature on legislation approved by the Tennessee General Assembly will give Tennesseans "an opportunity to decide whether we want our landscape littered with unreliable wind turbines over two times as tall as the skyboxes at the University of Tennessee football stadium."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex...
|22 hr
|Squdley
|7
|Nsa fun in Pegion Forge Cougar hotwife 4 BBC TH...
|Thu
|Wilheflyhigh
|1
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|Thu
|Limpball Viagra
|114
|Judge Ellis of Crockett child pornography
|Wed
|For the win
|1
|Brownsville D.A. Scott caught having sex with m...
|Wed
|Brown town
|2
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|May 9
|Fenchek
|8,703
|10NEWS EXTRA: Is racism against Hispanics growi... (Nov '07)
|May 9
|Hissy honker
|1,573
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC