AAA reports Tennessee Gas Prices Drop...

AAA reports Tennessee Gas Prices Drop 3 cents

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.12 on Sunday, the lowest in more than a month. Pump prices dropped 3 cents in the past week, and prices should drift even lower this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Ellis of Crockett child pornography 11 hr For the win 1
Brownsville D.A. Scott caught having sex with m... 11 hr Brown town 2
Election Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10) Tue Fenchek 8,703
News 10NEWS EXTRA: Is racism against Hispanics growi... (Nov '07) Tue Hissy honker 1,573
News Same-sex couples sue over Tennessee 'natural me... Mon Elizabeth1912 1
Why are you Tennesseans so short in height? May 8 Are we done yet 2
Jessica Lidy walks the streets again... May 8 Are we done yet 11
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,948 • Total comments across all topics: 280,931,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC