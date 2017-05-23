8 Tennessee Sites Make National Register of Historic Places
The Tennessee Historical Commission says three places in Shelby County were recently added to the register. They are the Rock of Ages Christian Methodist Episcopal Church and the Memphis Federation of Musicians Local 71 Building in Memphis, and the Charles Davis House in Collierville.
