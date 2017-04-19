World Premiere of Seven Deadly Sins with Nashville Ballet & Ten Out of Tenn

Nashville Ballet will explore two contemporary dance styles in one performance-a ballet set to brand-new music by acclaimed singer-songwriter collective Ten Out of Tenn and another featuring an iconic Aaron Copland score-at the world premiere of Seven Deadly Sins with Appalachian Spring May 5-7, 2017, at TPAC's Jackson Hall. The latest production from Nashville Ballet company dancer Christopher Stuart , who recently choreographed the smash-hit Johnny Cash ballet during February's Attitude , Seven Deadly Sins follows one man's journey as he is tempted by corrupt forces on his path to redemption.

