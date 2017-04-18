What we know about former Tenn. teacher Tad Cummins' relationship with 15-year-old student Elizab...
After more than a month on the run amid a nationwide manhunt, former Tennessee teacher Tad Cummins was found with his 15-year-old student, Elizabeth Thomas, in far northern California. Cummins was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor.
