Watertown girl scouts create art for social workersQuality Center...

Quality Center Rehab and Watertown Girl Scout Troop 923 teamed up to help thank local social workers in observance of National Professional Social Work Month. Brent Jarreau, Quality Center director of community outreach, said he took a concept started from the center's parent company and put a local twist with the help of the Watertown troop.

