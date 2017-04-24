Warning about Fentanyl issued for State of Tennessee

Fentanyl, an exceptionally powerful drug used legally to treat extreme pain, has found its way to the illegal drug market, and it is killing people. According to three departments and one agency of Tennessee State Government, overdose deaths associated with fentanyl are increasing in the state and law enforcement officials have found the drug in counterfeit versions of commonly misused pain relief pills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.