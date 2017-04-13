Undocumented Tennessee Students Denie...

Undocumented Tennessee Students Denied In-State Tuition

After taking many strides forward, and even gaining the support of Gov. Bill Haslam, as well as, educators and business owners statewide, a bill that would grant in-state tuition to undocumented students at public universities in Tennessee died Tuesday by just one vote. Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition is the group that has been pushing for the bill since 2014, and this year, the group got very close, as Tuition Opportunity passed through the Senate Education Committee with a 7 to 2 vote last month.

