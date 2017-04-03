Tuberculosis Cases Hit Record Low In ...

Tuberculosis Cases Hit Record Low In Tennessee

There were 9,287 tuberculosis cases in the U.S. and 103 in Tennessee in 2016, the lowest numbers ever recorded.

