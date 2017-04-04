Tree-planting ceremony across Tennessee honors victims of crimes
National Crime Victims' Rights Week kicked off in Tennessee Monday with a tree-planting ceremony that honored victims of crime, their families, and those who helped them through it. Through the Board of Parole, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Correction and TRICOR, more than 76 trees have been planted across the state.
