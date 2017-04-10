Tool shows long wait times persist at...

Tool shows long wait times persist at Tennessee VA centers

The launch of an online portal has revealed that Veterans Health Administration facilities across Tennessee still struggle with patient wait times. The Tennessean reports the new Access and Quality in VA Healthcare site launched April 12 lists average wait times by appointment type and satisfaction scores based on data released in February.

