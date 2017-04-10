Tool shows long wait times persist at Tennessee VA centers
The launch of an online portal has revealed that Veterans Health Administration facilities across Tennessee still struggle with patient wait times. The Tennessean reports the new Access and Quality in VA Healthcare site launched April 12 lists average wait times by appointment type and satisfaction scores based on data released in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|7 hr
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|14
|Tennessee is an inferior state, Alabama means t... (Sep '16)
|Wed
|Cackle
|2
|Immigrant Student Bill Fails in House Education...
|Wed
|Jesus
|5
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Wed
|Aman
|8,702
|Splitting children on taxes
|Tue
|Guest
|1
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|Apr 11
|Born Again Gay
|113
|Inside Look: How McConnell Thwarted Obama, Then...
|Apr 10
|Denny CranesPlace
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC