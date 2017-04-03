Today in History: April 4
On April 4, 1968, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., 39, was shot and killed on a balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. In 1818, Congress decided the flag of the United States would consist of 13 red and white stripes and 20 stars, with a new star to be added for every new state of the Union.
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrant tuition break gaining support in Tenn...
|7 hr
|Wildchild
|2
|Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res...
|19 hr
|We Know
|10
|Help! Debating a move from CT to TN
|Mon
|Esellier244
|1
|14 named in Morgan County drug ring indictment (Aug '09)
|Apr 2
|SAj3467
|23
|Tennessee lawmakers halt bill taking aim at gay...
|Mar 31
|NOM s Waffle House
|9
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|Mar 31
|Loyalty Cancer
|109
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Mar 29
|Testing
|8,701
