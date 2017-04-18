TN: Tennessee House Plans Final Actio...

TN: Tennessee House Plans Final Action on Gas Tax Bill

April 24 -- NASHVILLE -- Gov. Bill Haslam's proposed road funding bill, up for final House floor consideration today, would affect dozens of Southeast Tennessee interstate, highway and bridge projects totaling some $1.34 billion, figures show. An estimated $600 million of the projects are in Hamilton County, including a $171.5 million widening of Interstate 24 from the Georgia line near I-59 to U.S. 27 in downtown Chattanooga.

