TN: Tennessee House Plans Final Action on Gas Tax Bill
April 24 -- NASHVILLE -- Gov. Bill Haslam's proposed road funding bill, up for final House floor consideration today, would affect dozens of Southeast Tennessee interstate, highway and bridge projects totaling some $1.34 billion, figures show. An estimated $600 million of the projects are in Hamilton County, including a $171.5 million widening of Interstate 24 from the Georgia line near I-59 to U.S. 27 in downtown Chattanooga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teachers taking advantage of students
|23 hr
|Legit voter
|1
|Help! Debating a move from CT to TN
|Sat
|TN IS EVIL
|3
|Should my wife and I move to Tennessee? (Jul '06)
|Apr 18
|Ga_SwampGirl2017
|4,807
|Cleveland TN Church of God International Office...
|Apr 18
|Ga_SwampGirl2017
|1
|14 named in Morgan County drug ring indictment (Aug '09)
|Apr 17
|Family
|25
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|Apr 16
|buzzkill
|14
|did you know bob corker has lied about where he... (Oct '06)
|Apr 15
|Genious
|48
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC