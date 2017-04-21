Three Sears Hometown Stores in Tennessee Get New Look, In-Store Experience

Franklin, Memphis and Oak Ridge Stores Host Grand Reopening Celebrations April 28-29 to Unveil the "America's Appliance ExpertsA " Model MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 21, 2017 -- Evolving to meet changing consumer needs and to embrace its nationwide branding as "America's Appliance ExpertsA ," the refresh of three Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores in Tennessee culminates with a grand reopening celebration April 28-29, 2017 at the locations in Franklin, Memphis and Oak Ridge.

