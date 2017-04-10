Three officers wounded in Tennessee prison riot
One of the three wounded officers is airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after a riot inside the Turney Center Industrial Complex prison. A prison riot erupted in Tennessee on Sunday and three correction officers were wounded, including one held hostage during the assault, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inside Look: How McConnell Thwarted Obama, Then...
|7 hr
|Denny CranesPlace
|2
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|7 hr
|Randy
|4
|Trump claims flexibility as strength
|Sat
|popcorn ready
|2
|14 named in Morgan County drug ring indictment (Aug '09)
|Sat
|disgusted
|24
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|Apr 6
|SurrenderCONS
|110
|Immigrant tuition break gaining support in Tenn...
|Apr 5
|spud
|3
|Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res...
|Apr 4
|We Know
|10
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC