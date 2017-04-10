Three officers wounded in Tennessee p...

Three officers wounded in Tennessee prison riot

Read more: New York Daily News

One of the three wounded officers is airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after a riot inside the Turney Center Industrial Complex prison. A prison riot erupted in Tennessee on Sunday and three correction officers were wounded, including one held hostage during the assault, authorities said.

