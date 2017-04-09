Three Officers Injured in Tennessee P...

Three Officers Injured in Tennessee Prison Incident

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Three officers were assaulted on Sunday during a disturbance at a prison in central Tennessee, according to an official at the Tennessee State Department of Corrections. The incident, which involved 15-20 inmates, occurred in one of the housing units at the Turney Center Industrial Complex in Only, said department spokeswoman Alison Randgaard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inside Look: How McConnell Thwarted Obama, Then... 3 hr Denny CranesPlace 2
News Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi... 3 hr Randy 4
News Trump claims flexibility as strength Sat popcorn ready 2
News 14 named in Morgan County drug ring indictment (Aug '09) Sat disgusted 24
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) Apr 6 SurrenderCONS 110
News Immigrant tuition break gaining support in Tenn... Apr 5 spud 3
News Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res... Apr 4 We Know 10
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,387 • Total comments across all topics: 280,193,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC