Three Officers Injured in Tennessee Prison Incident
Three officers were assaulted on Sunday during a disturbance at a prison in central Tennessee, according to an official at the Tennessee State Department of Corrections. The incident, which involved 15-20 inmates, occurred in one of the housing units at the Turney Center Industrial Complex in Only, said department spokeswoman Alison Randgaard.
