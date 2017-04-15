This State Just Struck Down Two Harmful Abortion Measures
In a major victory for reproductive rights activists, the state of Tennessee has finally agreed to roll back two harmful abortion measures, The Tennessean reported. The abortion clinic regulations that were struck down were similar to the ones deemed unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court last summer in the Texas-based case Whole Woman's Health v.
