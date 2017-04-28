Tennessee Women's Theater Project's 1...

Tennessee Women's Theater Project's 11th Annual Women's Work Festival Launches 5/5

Tennessee Women's Theater Project returns to Nashville's Z. Alexander Looby Theater starting Friday, May 5, with the Eleventh Annual Women's Work Festival of performing and visual arts created by women. Running through Sunday May 21, the festival spans a wide variety of styles and genres to offer a completely different program at every performance: poetry and storytelling, one-woman shows, plays and readings, dance, music, film and a display of visual art works in the theater.

