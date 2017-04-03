Tennessee to Remove, Replace Guardrails Linked to Deaths
Tennessee is preparing to replace most of the roughly 1,700 guardrails tied to deaths both there and in other states. The Knoxville News Sentinel reported Thursday that at least seven people have died in six crashes in Tennessee, Missouri and Virginia when their vehicles struck Lindsay X-LITE guardrail ends.
