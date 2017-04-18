Tennessee Supreme Court Rules Joint Landowner's Survivorship Rights...
In a family dispute over land in Davidson County, the Tennessee Supreme Court has held that, where two persons own land as joint tenants with a right of survivorship, if one of them transfers her interest in the land to someone else, that action will terminate both of the joint tenants' survivorship interests.
