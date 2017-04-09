Tennessee State Museum opens Exhibiti...

Tennessee State Museum opens Exhibition on 100th Anniversary of America's entry into World War I

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

Nashville, TN - To commemorate the 100th Anniversary of America's entry into World War I on April 6th, 1917, the Tennessee State Museum has organized an exhibition entitled "The Yanks are Coming!" Tennesseans in World War I. The exhibition opened at the museum on April 6th and explores Tennessee's role in the war that came to be known as the "Great War." The first mass war of the 20th century, World War I lasted four long years, from 1914 to 1918, with the United States entering the conflict on April 6th, 1917.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump claims flexibility as strength Sat popcorn ready 2
News 14 named in Morgan County drug ring indictment (Aug '09) Sat disgusted 24
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) Apr 6 SurrenderCONS 110
News Immigrant tuition break gaining support in Tenn... Apr 5 spud 3
News Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res... Apr 4 We Know 10
Help! Debating a move from CT to TN Apr 3 Esellier244 1
News Tennessee lawmakers halt bill taking aim at gay... Mar 31 NOM s Waffle House 9
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,406 • Total comments across all topics: 280,182,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC