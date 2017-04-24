Tennessee Senate OKs bill LGBT groups...

Tennessee Senate OKs bill LGBT groups deemed discriminatory

Read more: Daily Times

Words in state law must be interpreted as having "natural and ordinary meaning" under a bill passed by the Tennessee Senate on Thursday. Critics call it a sneaky way of encouraging state judges to deny rights to same-sex couples and transgender people.

Chicago, IL

