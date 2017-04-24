Tennessee Senate OKs bill LGBT groups deemed discriminatory
Words in state law must be interpreted as having "natural and ordinary meaning" under a bill passed by the Tennessee Senate on Thursday. Critics call it a sneaky way of encouraging state judges to deny rights to same-sex couples and transgender people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Utsman Hammond Admits Cheating
|2 hr
|Truth
|1
|Kelly Utsman Hammond Admits Framing
|2 hr
|Truth
|4
|Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne...
|4 hr
|Tompkins4311
|6
|5 things in the Tennessee General Assembly
|Apr 25
|tnmtndude
|1
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|Teachers taking advantage of students
|Apr 23
|Legit voter
|1
|Help! Debating a move from CT to TN
|Apr 22
|TN IS EVIL
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC