Tennessee Revokes Licenses of 4 Insurance Producers Over Violations
The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance announced disciplinary actions including fines against four former Tennessee insurance producers who violated various provisions of Tennessee law, according to a statement from the department. Former insurance producers Dillion R. Shaw, Darius Marquette Jones, David Russell Jackson, and Jeanette N. Carey have been ordered to pay civil penalties totaling $13,000 as a result of their violations of law.
