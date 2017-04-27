Tennessee pogram helps high-risk teen...

Tennessee pogram helps high-risk teens with gang ties

8 hrs ago

Nashville's juvenile justice system partnered with Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church in North Nashville to offer the "Gentleman Not Gangers" or G.A.N.G. program to high-risk teens with gang ties.

