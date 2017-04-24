Tennessee legislators give nod to gas...

Tennessee legislators give nod to gas tax hike

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

The Tennessee House of Representatives voted Monday night to concur with the state Senate and give the final approval to Gov. Bill Haslam's transportation infrastructure act. One of the major projects, and the one which all of the county's state legislators cited as a primary reason for supporting the bill, is Highway 60. The project is currently listed as a "backlog" project, meaning TDOT has "already begun, invested in and is committed to finishing" the nearly 3-mile stretch of road extending from Georgetown Road NW from the four-lane north of I-75 to SR-306.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15) 12 hr Truth 19
News Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne... 18 hr Nosey two 2
Teachers taking advantage of students Sun Legit voter 1
Help! Debating a move from CT to TN Sat TN IS EVIL 3
Should my wife and I move to Tennessee? (Jul '06) Apr 18 Ga_SwampGirl2017 4,807
Cleveland TN Church of God International Office... Apr 18 Ga_SwampGirl2017 1
News 14 named in Morgan County drug ring indictment (Aug '09) Apr 17 Family 25
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,212 • Total comments across all topics: 280,550,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC