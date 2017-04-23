Tennessee Legislation seeks to curb O...

Tennessee Legislation seeks to curb Opioid Abuse by Identifying High Risk Prescribers

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

The House Finance, Ways and Means Subcommittee will consider legislation next week requiring the Tennessee Department of Health to identify individuals who are in the top 20 percent of prescribers of opioids in the state. After being identified and notified of the high volume opioid prescriber status, this legislation requires the prescribers to comply with certain requirements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne... 36 min Nosey two 2
Teachers taking advantage of students Sun Legit voter 1
Help! Debating a move from CT to TN Sat TN IS EVIL 3
Should my wife and I move to Tennessee? (Jul '06) Apr 18 Ga_SwampGirl2017 4,807
Cleveland TN Church of God International Office... Apr 18 Ga_SwampGirl2017 1
News 14 named in Morgan County drug ring indictment (Aug '09) Apr 17 Family 25
News Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi... Apr 16 buzzkill 14
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,968 • Total comments across all topics: 280,531,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC