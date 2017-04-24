Tennessee Lawmakers Seek To Ban Sexti...

Tennessee Lawmakers Seek To Ban Sexting By Minors

Tennessee lawmakers want to make it against the law for minors to send or keep sexually explicit messages on smartphones. The Tennessean reports that the measure introduced on behalf of state prosecutors and juvenile court judges passed the House on an 84-0 vote last week, and is headed for full Senate vote next week.

