Tennessee lawmakers lash out at colleague after mistakenly passing resolution honoring KKK figure

Tennessee lawmakers said Thursday they never meant to adopt a resolution this month honoring Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and early member of the Ku Klux Klan. Members of the Tennessee General Assembly passed the resolution on April 13 by a 94-0 vote, seemingly recognizing the contributions of Shane Kastler, a Louisiana-born pastor and author.

