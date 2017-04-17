Tennessee lawmakers divided over pusha

For almost an hour during a House committee meeting about two weeks ago, legislators, law enforcement officials and advocates on both sides of the gun rights issue debated a hypothetical situation that could play out anywhere in Tennessee. The scenario goes something like this: A Tennessean with no handgun carry permit, of any description, walks into a fast food restaurant with a gun on their hip, in a jacket or purse.

